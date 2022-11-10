FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9.

The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses.

Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene.

The fire department has not clarified the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.