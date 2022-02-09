FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WRKG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department released a 2021 overview for crime statistics.

The report shows a decrease in ‘Part 1’ crimes such as manslaughter, robberies, and burglaries, but an increase in both overdose calls and Narcan deployments.

NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond. NARCAN.com

Looking at the numbers, overall police calls increased by 8 percent in 2021 to more than 40,000. Overdose calls were up 65 percent from 40 to 66. Narcan deployments increased from 13 to 20.

Another side of the report shows traffic crashes were down for the year by 25 percent. Police did right more traffic citations in 2021, increasing by 23 percent to nearly 2,000.

We have reached out to Fort Walton Beach Police Department to learn more about the crime report released on Feb. 8, 2022.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story used “narcotics” in the headline instead of “Narcan,” the brand of Naloxone specifically mentioned in the Fort Walton Beach Police Department report.