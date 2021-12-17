Fort Walton Beach police transform park into winter wonderland for annual toy drive

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD) is back with its family-fun toy drive and Christmas house decoration competition.

The Chester Pruitt park on Hollywood Blvd. has transformed into a walk-through winter wonderland. Different community groups and businesses signed up to decorate Christmas houses built by the police department.

FWBPD says this is the second year for the event and it has doubled in size.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday night Dec. 17. The winter wonderland is free for anyone who wants to come. The department asks you to bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots and you will be entered into a raffle.

FWBPD says The Grinch will be shown on a projector screen and a local ax-throwing business will be on site for more activities.

The department is also bringing in bounce houses for the kids.