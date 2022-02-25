FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police are asking for public help in identifying a man who walked into Bancorp South Bank and robbed it.

According to a news release, when officers arrived to the bank at 32 Beal Pkwy NW they were told that a man had entered the building and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller then gave the man the money he had demanded.

After this, the man allegedly left in a red-colored four-door sedan. These photos are of the man who is accused of committing this robbery and the car he left in.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Stalls at 850-833-9546.