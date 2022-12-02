FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County.

Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests.

Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a routine traffic stop. The driver Tyler McKinney, 22, of New Orleans was wanted for an active warrant in Louisiana. Police arrested McKinney and searched the vehicle.

Tyler McKinney, 22

Police located several catalytic converters in the car that had been sawed off. FWBPD said the nearly three-month investigation unveiled the men had committed the crimes.

McKinney was located and arrested. FWBPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Raymond Jr. and Capone.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-833-9546.

Read the full release from FWBPD below