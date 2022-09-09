FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department held a DUI checkpoint over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

On Friday, Sept 2 alone, officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence and pulled a large number of drugs off the streets.







FWBPD held a traffic checkpoint with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

Remember to arrive alive, don’t drink and drive!

2022 Labor Day Checkpoint Stats: Sept. 2

512 vehicle contacts

49 traffic stops

8 DUI arrests

71 Traffic Citations, including warnings

1 weapon violation

1 Felony fraudulent vehicle registration

Trafficking amounts of Fentanyl and Marijuana discovered

FWBPD said officers worked the checkpoint for the ‘Drive Sober’ initiative with OCSO and FHP.