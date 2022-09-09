FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department held a DUI checkpoint over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
On Friday, Sept 2 alone, officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence and pulled a large number of drugs off the streets.
FWBPD held a traffic checkpoint with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol.
Remember to arrive alive, don’t drink and drive!
2022 Labor Day Checkpoint Stats: Sept. 2
- 512 vehicle contacts
- 49 traffic stops
- 8 DUI arrests
- 71 Traffic Citations, including warnings
- 1 weapon violation
- 1 Felony fraudulent vehicle registration
- Trafficking amounts of Fentanyl and Marijuana discovered
FWBPD said officers worked the checkpoint for the ‘Drive Sober’ initiative with OCSO and FHP.
