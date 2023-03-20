FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police used a $25,000 grant to add more officers on patrol on March 17 to deter drinking and driving.

Officers made the following stops and arrests:

Traffic Stops: 69

Citations Issued: 17

Warnings Issued: 55

Arrests Made (Non-DUI): 5

DUI Arrests: 4

Fort Walton Beach Police worked 43 reported impaired driving crashes in 2022.

“During our high visibility traffic saturation, no vehicle crashes occurred within the City of Fort Walton Beach’s jurisdiction,” said FWBPD Chief Robert Bage. “The Fort Walton Beach Police Department would also like to remind the traveling public that we take a zero-tolerance to impaired driving.”

The Florida Department of Transportation funded the grant for extra patrols.