FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach police department needs new officers.

FWBPD took to social media offering a $4,000 signing bonus for new recruits.

Fort Walton Beach city staff said they need to fill 5 sworn-in officer jobs, 1 reserve officer job, and a crossing guard position.

FWBPD New Officer job description and benefits:

Pay $42,248 to $61,680 max

Take-home vehicle

Paid annual sick and vacation

Paid employee Health and Life insurance

Annual Boot allowance

Beards and Tattoos permitted

5 on 5 off 12-hour shifts

Tuition assistance

The department will sponsor those who are new to the law enforcement field for the polcie academy.

FWBPD said jobs and more courses are available for prior military members looking to serve the community.

Application information and other city jobs are posted online. Interested applicants can email the recruitment office or call at 850-833-9683.

City Job Fair, Saturday, June 25

Fort Walton Beach is hosting a city job fair Saturday, June 25 to hire in many departments.

The job fair will run from 10-2 at 7 Hollywood Boulevard near the police station.