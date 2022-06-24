FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach police department needs new officers.
FWBPD took to social media offering a $4,000 signing bonus for new recruits.
Fort Walton Beach city staff said they need to fill 5 sworn-in officer jobs, 1 reserve officer job, and a crossing guard position.
FWBPD New Officer job description and benefits:
- Pay $42,248 to $61,680 max
- Take-home vehicle
- Paid annual sick and vacation
- Paid employee Health and Life insurance
- Annual Boot allowance
- Beards and Tattoos permitted
- 5 on 5 off 12-hour shifts
- Tuition assistance
The department will sponsor those who are new to the law enforcement field for the polcie academy.
FWBPD said jobs and more courses are available for prior military members looking to serve the community.
Application information and other city jobs are posted online. Interested applicants can email the recruitment office or call at 850-833-9683.
City Job Fair, Saturday, June 25
Fort Walton Beach is hosting a city job fair Saturday, June 25 to hire in many departments.
The job fair will run from 10-2 at 7 Hollywood Boulevard near the police station.
There will be representatives from multiple City departments including Police and Fire, Financial Services, Growth Management, Recreation & Cultural Services, and Public Works & Utility Services.City of Fort Walton Beach
