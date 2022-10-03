FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police are looking for a 17-year-old after a video circulated of him making threats while holding an AR-15.

Deputies said a Snapchat video surfaced of the teen making threats while holding an AR-15. The 17-year-old threatened to “harm unidentified persons” while pointing the gun directly at the camera, according to a Facebook post from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Officers found the AR-15 and impounded it. Officers are still looking for the 17-year-old. If you have any information about this case, call the FWBPD at 850-833-9546.