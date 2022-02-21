FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD) is the latest victim of a t-shirt scam in Northwest Florida.

Residents around Destin- Fort Walton Beach received the following text Monday morning.

FWBPD says this is not real and people should avoid purchasing the products.

We have multiple reports this morning of text messages being sent with an offer to buy shirts from the FWBPD. We are NOT selling shirts online, this is a scam. PLEASE do not “purchase” these items. Fort Walton Beach Police Department

If someone does fall victim to the text and clicks the link, this is what you will see for sale.

Again, FWBPD says they are not selling these shirts and residents should ignore the text messages.

