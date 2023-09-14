FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Five people have been detained following a fatal shooting Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Christopher Long, 34, was shot and killed on Sept. 12 around 2 a.m., officials said. FWBPD officers responded to Alder Avenue SE for a report of the shooting. When they arrived, officers found Long lying on the ground outside the home. He had been shot once and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the shooting is “believed to be an isolated incident” and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.