FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Festive holiday displays filled Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach Friday night for the annual Winter Wonderland hosted by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

The family-friendly event is an Emerald Coast Toys for Tots fundraiser.

“Any monetary donations or toys that we get goes straight to them as soon as we’re done here,” said Sgt. Stalls. “We have a whole bunch of inflatables, raffle items. It’s just a really good time.”

The event in its third year continues to grow. Sgt. Stalls said the goal is just to raise more than the previous year and keep on expanding.

“Winter Wonderland has been going for three solid years now. It’s grown from 7 houses to 30 houses,” said Stalls. “So each house is made up of 6 pallets and from the ground up, we build them, place them all, and they’re supposed to be, and then whoever is assigned to them that voluntarily wants to be a part of the program, then they come out once we’re done and start decorating their pallet house based off whatever they want it to be.”

