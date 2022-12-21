FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The third annual Winter Wonderland at Chester Pruitt Park was a big success for the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

The 30-pallet house walkthrough event raised $827 and collected 703 toys to be donated to the Emerald Coast Toys for Tots program.

All of the money and toys from the event will go to help kids in Okaloosa and Walton County this Christmas.

WKRG News 5 took a tour of the festive displays before the annual event started on Dec. 10.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.