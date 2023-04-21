Officers arrived and found that the victim had been hit while standing in the middle of the street.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after he allegedly ran across HWY 98 near Hurlburt Field and was hit by oncoming traffic, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was walking on the southside shoulder of HWY 98 west of Timberlake Dr. A black Honda Civic driver headed east in the inside lane suddenly saw other cars slow down as the man ran north across the road.

According to the release and witness statement, a car in front of the Civic swerved to avoid the man leading to the driver of the Civic colliding with him in the inside lane.

Both the car driver and the 64-year-old stopped in the median of the eastbound lanes.

The 64-year-old from Fort Walton Beach was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. FHP cited him for failure to yield to traffic on the roadway.

The 25-year-old Civic driver had minor injuries and will be ok.