FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Following a smoking ban from Okaloosa County municipalities at public parks and beaches, some smokers feel like the mission for the ban will not be met.

“Being on the environmental side and doing cleanups, and I’m also a smoker so I’m on both sides of it and I understand both sides,” said Jason Harwell with Erase the Trace Okaloosa. “For example, at the Landing Park, the playground equipment is right there, literally 15 feet from the sidewalk. The sidewalk is a public right of way so you’re not going to ban smoking on a sidewalk. Smokers can just scoot to the sidewalk and without having any kind of receptacles there to meet these smokers, those cigarette butts are going to go on the sidewalk and the drainage and into our waterways. So we’re not going to prevent or solve the litter issue, we are just going to move it to a different location.”

When presented to the Board of County Commissioners, Fort Walton Beach City Council and Destin City Council, the main concern was the littering of cigarette butts and smoking products. All three governments approved the ban.

The ban prohibits all smoking products, excluding unfiltered cigars, at all public parks and beaches.

Harwell said not allowing a smoking section or a place for smokers limits their rights as taxpayers.

“I see an issue with how the ban happened for several reasons,” said Harwell. “The smokers are citizens too, we pay the same taxes for the same upkeep at the same parks that non-smokers enjoy.”

Harwell presented his solution to the Fort Walton Beach City Council at the Tuesday, Feb, 28 meeting. He asked the council to consider amending the ban to add designated smoking sections and a way to collect cigarette butts.

“Where some see the ban as a solution to a problem, I see the solution as a problem and a missed opportunity,” said Harwell. “This recycling box I built has two chambers where people can drop their cigarette butts instead of just throwing them on the ground and going on with their day like no one cares.”

The boxes come with space to present a question that can be answered with the trash. Harwell said this format has the potential to be educational and engaging.

Cigarette Recycling Boxes – Erase the Trace

“At the top part, it has a place for a question to be placed in the form of a photograph. That photograph can be changed out at will. It can be sponsored by organizations. The city can use it to garner public opinion. You can be silly with it. The person’s logo can be on it,” said Harwell. “This one has a question, ‘Is it possible to lick your elbows?’ If you don’t know that answer, I can picture somebody out there trying to lick their elbows and then using that cigarette butt to answer ‘No, it’s not possible.'”

Harwell said he got the idea after seeing a similar program in Pensacola. Partnering with Terracycle, he says collected cigarette butts can be shipped for free to the company to be transformed into other products.

“Once collected, the cigarette waste is cleaned and separated by material type. The materials are recycled into raw formats that manufacturers use to make new products. The ash and tobacco are separated out and composted in a specialized process.” Terracycle Cigarette Waste Free Recycling Program

Harwell spoke during the meeting’s public comment portion and did not get any feedback from the council or the public on Feb. 28.

The next step for the Erase the Trace team is to gain signatures on a petition for those interested in this other option. Anyone wanting more information or to talk further on the topic can contact Harwell on the non-profit’s Facebook page.