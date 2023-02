OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on State Road 85 Wednesday morning.

FHP said the crash happened at 7 a.m. in Crestview at State Road 85 and Colonel Greg Malloy Road.

The accident report said the 44-year-old man from Fort Walton Beach was driving his truck North on 85 when he entered the shoulder and began to roll.

FHP said the truck rolled several times before it stopped. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.