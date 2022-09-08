Man arrested with enough fentanyl to kill ‘every resident in Fort Walton Beach’: Police

Man arrested with enough fentanyl to kill ‘every resident in Fort Walton Beach’: Police

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police arrested a man with a trove of drugs, including 48.6 grams of fentanyl, on Thursday, according to a news release from Chief of Police Robert Bage. Police said they found the drugs while serving a search warrant on the suspect’s home.

Christopher Davis was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with the following felonies:

trafficking in fentanyl

grand theft of a firearm

possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

According to the release, detectives obtained a search warrant on Davis’ residence and found methamphetamine, marijuana and 48.6 grams of fentanyl. The amount of fentanyl found is “large enough to provide a lethal dose to every resident in Fort Walton Beach, according to Bage. According to a 2021 census, there is 20,879 people living in Fort Walton Beach. Investigators also found a bolt action rifle, AK pistol and stolen Glock handgun.

On Sept. 8, detectives with the FWBPD’s Street Crimes Unit along with the Okaloosa County Multi-jurisdictional Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 202 Deluna Rd. SW, according to the release.

The Special Response Team includes members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the FWBPD and the Northwest Florida State College Police Department.

According to the release, the investigation began when Street Crimes detectives “received information about possible criminal activity at the residence from concerned citizens through tips to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.”

Throughout the investigation, detectives learned Davis was trafficking fentanyl through the residence, and a search warrant was approved by the judge.

“The Fort Walton Beach Police Department wants to thank good citizens who reported this criminal activity to us and allowed us to take these dangerous drugs and guns off the streets of our city,” the release read.