Fort Walton Beach man arrested during traffic stop, wanted for child sex abuse crimes in California

Okaloosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jimenez-Amezola

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested Jan. 19 during a traffic stop after deputies discovered he was wanted for child sex abuse charges in California. 

Deputies pulled over Victor Jimenez-Amezola after he allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Scott Lane and Denton Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach. 

While running Jimenez-Aemzola’s registration, they discovered that a warrant was issued for his arrest by the San Jose Police Department in California. Jimenez-Aemzola for three counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child under 10 years old.

Deputies determined that Jimenez-Aemzola was a fugitive from justice, meaning he was wanted for crimes in another state. Jimenez-Aemzola was also positively identified by the San Jose Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories