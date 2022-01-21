Fort Walton Beach man arrested during traffic stop, wanted for child sex abuse crimes in California

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested Jan. 19 during a traffic stop after deputies discovered he was wanted for child sex abuse charges in California.

Deputies pulled over Victor Jimenez-Amezola after he allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Scott Lane and Denton Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach.

While running Jimenez-Aemzola’s registration, they discovered that a warrant was issued for his arrest by the San Jose Police Department in California. Jimenez-Aemzola for three counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child under 10 years old.

Deputies determined that Jimenez-Aemzola was a fugitive from justice, meaning he was wanted for crimes in another state. Jimenez-Aemzola was also positively identified by the San Jose Police Department.