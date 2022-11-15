OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man in connection to a 2018 overdose death of a Fort Walton Beach man, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.

Roderick Eugene Bryant, 42, of Fort Walton Beach was charged with manslaughter. The 33-year-old victim overdosed and died from heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. A warrant was served Monday, Nov. 14.

Deputies said Bryant supplied the illegal narcotics to the unidentified victim during a drug deal in October 2018. The victim went home, used the narcotics and was found unresponsive in his bedroom about an hour and 15 minutes later, according to the release.

The autopsy listed the cause of death as “multiple drug intoxication.” Bryant is being held at the Okaloosa County Jail without bond.