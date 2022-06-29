FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested Sean Christopher McGonigle, 54, on June 28 for attacking another man with a sword, according to the arrest report.

The victim told deputies McGonigle slashed him with a sword at a home on Revere Avenue, across the street from the Colony House apartments.

Deputies found McGonigle and say he admitted to attacking the victim with the sword. The arrest report did not explain what might have caused the attack.

McGonigle showed the deputies the sword that was used. Deputies said the blade still showed marks of the attack.

The victim suffered a major cut to his left arm. Emergency medical crews said the slash was severe and will cause scarring.

Sean Christopher McGonigle, 54

McGonigle is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. McGonigle has a record of battery with OCSO from 2019 and other charges.