Fort Walton Beach man accused of stomping, killing kitten

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was charged by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) after he allegedly stomped on a kitten and killed it.

James Thomas Miller, 40, was charged Dec. 10 with third-degree felony animal cruelty after investigators say he stepped on a kitten to keep it from crying. Miller told deputies he “was unhappy with it,” according to the arrest report.

The report says the incident happened Nov. 24 at a home on Emerald Lane in Fort Walton Beach.

The kitten’s owner heard a loud noise coming from upstairs and when she went to check, the kitten was lying on the floor having convulsions, according to the arrest report. The woman told deputies Miller had threatened to kill the cat because it wouldn’t stop crying.