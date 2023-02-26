OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in a hotel room, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, a 12-year-old girl reported that she had been drugged and assaulted multiple times at a hotel room in Destin in the past 24 hours. Deputies found Jack Colton, 58, around 2 a.m. Sunday morning and arrested him.

The girl allegedly told deputies she asked Colton for a cigarette and instead of a cigarette he gave her what she believed to be crystal methamphetamine. After taking the substance she was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times. Colton said he believed the girl was 23 years old. He is charged with sexual assault with a victim between the ages of twelve and eighteen.

The girl was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.