FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach has issued a boil-water notice for parts of the city.

On Nov. 7, Fort Walton Beach Public Works will replace two fire hydrants to repair parts of the water distribution system. Two new valves will also be added near 99 and 65 Eglin Parkway Northeast.

Because of that, certain customers will be affected.

Affected areas include:

36 Walter Martin Road Northeast

99 Eglin Parkway Northeast – Suites 37, 38, 39, 42

98 Eglin Parkway Northeast – Units 1-8

95 and 65 Eglin Parkway Northeast

Fort Walton Beach officials advise that water being used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled.

As an alternative, boiled water can be used.

Tap water can still be used for bathing, washing clothes and irrigation.

