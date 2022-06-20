FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Kids can hop, skip and learn at Ferry Park in Fort Walton Beach.

The United Way Emerald Coast along with the City of Fort Walton Beach partnered to create the Born Learning Trail on the paths of Ferry park.

Several spots along the sidewalk are covered with artwork and challenges for kids and all ages to explore.

“Born Learning Trails are a series of interactive activities designed to help caregivers engage with young children while promoting school readiness.” United Way Emerald Coast

The spots can be found by locating the born learning trail signs around the park. Interactive games include hopscotch, learning the alphabet, identifying shapes and mimicking animal sounds.

United Way Emerald Coast said the trail has been a hit since it opened in late May 2022.

“We have already heard from families who have discovered the trail and enjoyed learning and playing together!” United Way Emerald Coast

The artwork was completed by Off the Wall Murals. Volunteers worked very Friday in the spring to bring the different games to life.

Organizers said they need 20 more designs to fill up the park trails.

Ferry Park is located off Hughes Street in Fort Walton Beach. The park also has tennis courts, baseball and softball fields, a basketball court and a disc golf course.

Learn more about the United Way here.

The Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for the park on May 27. See all of the pictures from the event on Facebook.