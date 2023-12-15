FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday marked three years since a man was found shot to death in his car, and still, no one has been charged with the crime.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide. In 2020, deputies were called to a home on Hickory Street in Fort Walton Beach. They found 28-year-old Kreskin Robinson dead with gunshot wounds inside a car parked in a driveway.

Anyone with information can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 850-863-TIPS.

