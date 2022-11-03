FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help.

The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost.

One Hopeful Place Urgent Needs:

Twin Blankets

Twin Sheet Sets

Pillows

Laundry Detergent

Disinfectants

Cleaning Supplies

Fleece Pants (L)

Fleece Tops (L)

Socks

Call 850-409-3070 to schedule a drop-off of donations. The new cold-weather shelter is set to open on Nov. 9, 2022. An open house will be held for the community at 10 a.m.