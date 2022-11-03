FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help.
The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost.
One Hopeful Place Urgent Needs:
- Twin Blankets
- Twin Sheet Sets
- Pillows
- Laundry Detergent
- Disinfectants
- Cleaning Supplies
- Fleece Pants (L)
- Fleece Tops (L)
- Socks
Call 850-409-3070 to schedule a drop-off of donations. The new cold-weather shelter is set to open on Nov. 9, 2022. An open house will be held for the community at 10 a.m.