FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) –A club growing in Okaloosa County has the dream of making students more sustainable.

Sandra Barrette is a Spanish teacher and sponsor of the Plant-Based Club at Fort Walton Beach High School. While ‘plant-based’ is in the name, it’s not about a diet as much as growing and making organic food.

Every Wednesday, a wide variety of about 25 students meet after school to tend to the garden and take care of produce.

“The club started because I have a big interest in health and nutrition and I feel like the kids don’t know enough about you know where their food comes from and keeping it as basic as possible. So what does organic mean and why is it important?” Sandra Barrette, club sponsor

The garden has produced cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts, cabbage, kale, strawberries and much more.

Plant-based club members learn more than planting and growing. Barrette teaches the kids from start to finish how to wash and prepare the produce for an everyday meal.

“So the mission is is that every like using the food that we grow and showing how to actually apply it,” said Barrette. “We have tomatoes and we’re doing cucumbers as well, and so then I’m like you know what? Let’s make a salad out of it.”

Students that join the club also earn community service hours. The students also learn about different diets and dietary needs around a plant-based lifestyle.

“I’m plant-based and so around the school, we actually had big signs that were like What’s pescatarian? What’s being vegan? What’s vegetarian what’s plant-based?” said Barrette. “Because they always think, oh, you can’t eat anything and I’m like no, actually it opens up a whole menu of things.”

Senior Payton Duffy said she joined the club for her love of plants but that has now blossomed into friendships with other students.

“I think honestly, it’s probably one of my best investments of time that I’ve made,” said Duffy. “I mean a lot of cool friends and not only that but we learn how to make a lot of cool food. And so I think it’s going to set me up well for college and learning how to make recipes and then not only that but then I’ll know how to grow my own stuff and he’s helping to the future.”

The three garden courtyard is growing veggies, fruit and wildflowers. The garden was started two and a half years ago but due to COVID, this is the first year it is being used to harvest.

The club is open to the public’s help. Bxx said she needs sponsors to help buy gloves, shovels and other equipment to work the garden.

For more information, call Fort Walton Beach High School at (850) 833-3300 or email Sandra Barrette at Sandra.Barrette@okaloosaschools.com.

You can follow the plant-based club on Instagram @fwbhsplantbasedclub