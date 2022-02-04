FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach is celebrating with their annual 2022 Mardi Gras parade and Downtown Throwdown.

City officials are excited for this year’s Mardi Gras after the 2021 festivities were canceled due to COVID-19. This year, the events will feature performances from Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe and DJ Zoran.

The festivities will kick off Sunday, Feb. 13 with the parade at 1 p.m. Here’s the parade route:

Floats will line up at First Street between Elgin Parkway and Perry Avenue

Start at First Street

Travel down Eglin Parkway

Turn right on Perry Avenue

Take a slight right on Ferry Road

Ends at First Street

The parade and throwdown will be held Feb. 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Fort Walton Beach. The throwdown will be held at the corner of Ferry Road SE and First Street SE.

If you would like to participate in the parade, click here to apply.