FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department released data for call volume in 2022.

FWBFD said they responded to more than 5,000 calls over the course of the year.

5,262 calls EMS- 3,694 Fire- 1,568



FWBFD said Station 6 worked 3,718 calls. Station 7 worked 1,543.

In December, FWBFD worked 433 of those calls.

Out of the 5,262 runs, FWBFD said 49 were visible fires. 216 were vehicle accidents. 237 reports of fire alarm activations, 381 public assistance requests. FWBFD assisted other agencies 271 times including sending 10 members to assist after Hurricane Ian.

Firefighters in the department completed 7,000 hours of training throughout the year and staff spent time with the community at more than 100 public events.

As for progress, the department was approved for a new ladder truck in 2022 and added four new paramedics to the rotations.

Watch the full stats in a video posted online.