FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to 433 calls for service in Dec. of 2022.

The department shared the data in a Facebook Post Monday morning.

December Call Stats

Total- 433 Medical related – 304 Fire-related – 129 167 of those calls happened while another was active

Fire Call breakdown – 130 total 16 car accidents 24 fire alarm activations 7 fires 31 public service or non-emergency



FWBFD assisted other agencies with 13 calls during the month. The department said their average response time to calls was four minutes and 47 seconds.

The department changed leadership at the end of Nov. after Chief Ken Perkins retired from the service. Chief Jeremy Morgan spoke to WKRG News 5 about transferring to the leadership position.