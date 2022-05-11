FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department announced a new class has launched called the Citizens Fire Academy class. This class is intended for residents and business owners.

FWBFD said the Citizens Fire Academy is a new public outreach program designed to provide those who graduate with an understanding of today’s modern Fire Service and the operations of the Fire Department. Classes will meet once a week at night for nine weeks at the department’s training facility on Lewis Turner Boulevard.

Topics in the Citizens Fire Academy include:

fore service history

training requirements

emergency response

fire prevention

disaster preparedness

tools and equipment

financial procedures

Class attendees will have the opportunity to ride along with on-duty firefighters to emergencies and even participate in some moderate training experiences.

Classes begin on June 10, if you are interested in registering you may call the City of Fort Walton Beach Fire Department at 850-833-9565 or email fireacademy@fwb.org.