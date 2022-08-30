John Paltrow, 38, and Susan Staubitz, 60, were both charged with possession of narcotics paraphernalia and maintaining a nuisance residence.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested two people Tuesday when they found “narcotics distribution items” and “narcotics paraphernalia,” according to a release from the FWBPD.

John Paltrow, 38, and Susan Staubitz, 60, were both charged with possession of narcotics paraphernalia and maintaining a nuisance residence.

According to the release, detectives with the FWBPD Street Crime’s Unit executed a search warrant at 57 Silva Dr. Nw. Detectives learned, “with assistance from the community,” that the residence was being used for the “use and distribution of fentanyl.”

Detectives found six people inside the house, but according to the release, only Partlow and Staubitz were charged.