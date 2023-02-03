SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The first Friday in February is marked as Florida Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.

On Feb. 3, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Okaloosa County School District and the Florida Department of Transportation honored nine crossing guards at the Shalimar Headquarters.

Alongside the certificates of appreciation and a reading of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s proclamation, FDOT representative Danna White presented Tom Bowser crossing guard with the Florida Guard of the Year Extra Mile Award.

Tom Bowser, Florida Guardian of the Year Extra Mile Award

Bowser, a retired Air Force Veteran, is a crossing guard for Wright Elementary School in Fort Walton Beach. He has worked the crosswalk at Mayflower Ave for three years, following in his wife’s footsteps.

“I joined to get out of the house,” said Bowser. “Because I’m retired and my wife said I’m tired of seeing you around the house and she’d been doing it at Shalimar. So she said, ‘go ahead and apply for it,’ so I did and I got selected and I just enjoy what I do.”

OCSO Deputy Henry nominated Bowser for the award saying he goes above and beyond his duty to walk kids across the street. Bowser was the inspiration for the new ‘Operation Bundle Up,’ a clothing donation drive to help kids that need cold and wet weather gear.

Bowser is a father of two and said the kids are what makes him go the extra mile. Bowser even learned to speak Spanish to help communicate with more students to and from school.

“I see them little kids crossing the street and I’m on a street that speed limit is 25 and the people don’t do less than 40,” said Bowser. “So if I can slow the people down and help protect the kids, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Okaloosa County crossing guards operate under law enforcement agencies such as OCSO, Fort Walton Beach Police and Crestview Police Departments.

This is the second year in a row Fort Walton Beach has claimed the Extra Mile Award. Heather Calloway with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department took the 2021 award.

"Heather Calloway is a crossing guard who demonstrates proficiency in every aspect of her job, and continually goes the extra mile to ensure the safety and well-being of her students. This is not only demonstrated by her everyday community service but also by her heroic actions this past year during an emergency at her post and her selfless efforts to assist a student in need. Her safety-first philosophy and sincere concern for every student have made her school crossing and community a better place." Florida Department of Transportation 2021 award release

OCSO also presented a 10-year crossing guard certificate to Sueann Accardi at the ceremony.

Read the proclamation from Gov. Ron DeSantis below.