FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — For the third year in a row, Gathering Church plans to give away Thanksgiving dinners on Saturday to 400 local families.

The church will give out frozen 10- to 12-pound turkeys, fresh produce, and dry and canned goods needed for a Thanksgiving meal.

The Turkey and Fixin’s outreach event will start on Saturday at noon, and the church will give out meals until they run out.

The church is located at 151 Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.

EVENT LOCATION:

Those looking to get a meal for their family do not need to sign up or verify their income. However, a state ID with a local address is required.

It is a drive-through system, and the line will form on Northeast Troy Street; those participating will exit onto Northeast Hughes Street.

