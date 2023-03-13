FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a fraud scheme that allegedly swindled more than $1,500 from a Fort Walton Beach business employee over the phone.

The employee at an unnamed business told police a male called claiming to be law enforcement, according to a press release.

The alleged scammer said a former employee was committing fraud and asked to talk with the employee over a cell phone.

The employee said they were asked to take all of the cash from the store register and purchase Green Dot cards. Once the cards were purchased, the alleged scammer told the employee to rip up the cards and receipts and turn off the cell phone.

The Green Dot cards totaled out to $1,566.64.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is actively working on the case and is requesting victims of similar crimes to contact Detective Wasson. (Call 850.833.9546 and ask for Det Wasson).

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shared Four Signs of a Possible Scam

• Scammers PRETEND to be from an organization you know to gain your trust. Law Enforcement will never call you to request money over the phone.

• Scammers say there’s a PROBLEM or a PRIZE. They may say you are in trouble with the government, you owe money, there’s a virus on your computer, someone in your family had an emergency or you won something of value, but they need some type of payment for proof or verification.

• Scammers PRESSURE you to act immediately. Scammers want you to act before you have time to think or check out their story.

• Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way. Many times, in a nonstandard way such as with cryptocurrency, wiring money, using gift cards/green dot cards, or they may send you a fraudulent check to cash but ask for an advance payment.

How to Avoid a Scam

• Block unwanted calls and text messages.

• Do NOT give your personal or financial information if you didn’t expect the request. If you question whether the organization or business is legitimate, verify them through other sources. Do not call the number that was given to you or on your caller ID.

• Resist the pressure to act immediately. Honest businesses or organizations will give you time.

• Know how scammers tell you to pay. (Cryptocurrency, wire transfer service, gift cards, etc.)

• Stop and talk to someone you trust. Talking about it could help you realize it is a scam.