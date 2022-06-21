FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A beautification project on the Gulf Coast aims to educate the public on ocean conservation and water quality.

The City of Fort Walton Beach, Erase the Trace Okaloosa and the Cultural Arts League are working to convert nine storm drains around town into works of art.

Storm drain locations scatter along Miracle Strip Parkway.

The Cultural Arts League hopes the project will turn into a scavenger hunt to find all of the murals.

“It kind of makes you cute, yet educational,” said CRA representative Alisa Burleson. “You know something that the kids will go up and say ‘oh, look, mommy an octopus is crawling out of the drain.'”

A call-out is being released for storm drain designs. All submissions can be sent to EraseTheTraceOkaloosa@gmail.com

Ideas can vary and local artists are wanted. The overall message is to show residents and tourists what trash in the system can do to marine life.

“It attracts them and then educates them and then they leave with an understanding that they didn’t have before they got here of how that works,” said Burleson.

More details will be released about the storm drains in the coming weeks. Follow along for other art projects in Fort Walton Beach with the FWB Cultural Arts League.

More about the Cultural Arts League:

The Cultural Arts League started on March 8 of this year. The league is a branch of the city as a new department. The group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at Enlightened Studios on Miracle Strip Parkway at 3 pm.

Funding for the group is estimated at $225,000 each year. The Tourism Development Council approved $125,000 for the group in the new fiscal year. The city is pulling forward the remaining $100,00 from the Community Redevelopment Agency. Funding will be available starting Oct. 1, 2022.