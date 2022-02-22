FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Officer Calderius Hansford is their 2021 Officer of the Year.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department says Hansford exemplified the very essence of a FWB Officer and is committed to making a positive impact in the community. Hansford goes above and beyond the call of duty each and every day and is relatively new to police work. FWBPD has said, Hansford has shown maturity and skills well beyond what is normally expected of new officers.

In December of 2021, Hansford was the first to arrive on a suicidal subject call. A man was sitting on the rails at the center of the Brooks bridge with the intention to kill himself by jumping off the bridge. Harrison took a non-threatening posture and began having a conversation with the subject. Having a conversation with the subject along with a fellow officer the two were able to deescalate the situation the subject voluntarily agreed to go to the hospital for psychological evaluation.

FWBPD says Hansford’s pleasant and caring demeanor played a vital role in deescalating this situation. His strong work ethic has had him respond to over 900 calls as the primary officer, 635 traffic stops, issued 185 traffic citations, and made 48 arrests.