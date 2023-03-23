A former Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy passed away Thursday, according to a Facebook post made by OCSO.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy passed away Thursday, according to a Facebook post made by OCSO.

According to the post, OCSO Deputy Cullen Coraine was found late Thursday afternoon dead inside his home. Deputy Coraine was with OCSO for 10 years and was a School Resource Officer for eight of those.

“He separated from the OCSO earlier this week,” read the post. “He was a dedicated public servant and passionately lead our youth Explorer program.”

Deputy Coraine was recognized as the School Resource Officer for 2018 and was later selected as Florida’s top SRO by the Florida Association of School Resources.

The post read, “He touched thousands of young students’ lives while serving as an SRO. The impact he made cannot be measured and will likely not be duplicated anytime soon. He will be missed by all.”

OCSO deputies said no foul play is suspected in Deputy Coarine’s death.