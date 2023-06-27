DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A former University of Arkansas quarterback has died after he drowned in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Mallett, 35, was taken to the Destin Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies were called to the beach near Gulf Shores Drive around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found that a group of people were in the water near the second sandbar and had been struggling to get back to the shore.

One of the group members, a man, went under the water. Lifeguards told deputies when he was pulled out of the water he was not breathing.