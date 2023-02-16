Florida woman sentenced to 53 years in jail for organizing death of her child’s father

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County Judge sentenced Carissa Parker of Fort Walton Beach to 53 years behind bars for the death of Edgar Jennings III in 2019.

The Feb. 13, 2023 sentencing follows a guilty plea by Parker for second-degree murder with a firearm.

The State Attorney’s Office found Parker guilty of “contracting the killing of her daughter’s father.” Jennings had a 4-year-old daughter at the time he was shot and killed in front of his Wright, Fla. apartment.

WKRG News 5 spoke to Jennings’s girlfriend the day after the shooting on Nov. 19, 2019.

The co-defendant in the case, Jordan Phillips, also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16. The charge comes with a sentence of 25 years to Life in prison.

WKRG News 5 will update this story with the result of Phillips’ case when the details are released.