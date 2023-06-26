OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted a woman for shooting and killing her ex-husband, according to a release from the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Susan Cole, 59, was indicted by a grand jury on first degree murder charges for the November 2022 shooting that killed her 65-year-old ex-husband, Douglas Hutcheson.

Prosecutors say that Cole “admitted to shooting Mr. Hutcheson while he was unarmed.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigated Hutcheson’s death. Cole’s charge came from the circumstances of the shooting, the release said.

Cole is being held without bond in Okaloosa County Jail and is awaiting trial.