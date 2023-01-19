CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department made an arrest seven months after a deadly crash on North Ferdon Boulevard and 1st Avenue.

CPD said the crash on June 17, 2022, claimed the life of 38-year-old William Norris Cosgrove III of Fort Walton Beach.

According to a police report, 55-year-old Ellie Mae Ainsworth of Crestview turned herself on Jan. 18, 2023, and is charged with DUI Manslaughter and Vehicular Manslaughter.

Police said Cosgrove was driving a motorcycle south on N Ferdon Blvd when Ainsworth allegedly pulled out from 1st Ave and hit the bike. Cosgrove did not survive.

The release said police obtained a warrant for Ainsworth to provide a blood test resulting in illegal substances in her system at the time of the crash.

Ainsworth is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail on a $200,000 bond.