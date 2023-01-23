OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going back inside. Sutton allegedly refused to exit her home for hours leading to deputies calling in the OCSO Special Response Team.

Officials were able to get a search warrant and send the Special Response Team inside the home to arrest Sutton. Sutton was already wanted on an outstanding warrant in Okaloosa County for resisting an officer after she ran from a traffic stop in August 2022. Sutton received a new charge of resisting an officer for the incident on Saturday. The warrants out of Santa Rosa County included trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Her home is on Sugartown Road.