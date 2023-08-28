OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A teenager is in custody and charged with grand theft auto after stealing a car, which he later crashed into a Crestview business early Saturday morning, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Mylick Jackson, 18, was identified one of the two suspects in custody on Monday.

OCSO deputies learned a reportedly stolen 2012 Nissan Altima had triggered a Flock license plate reader camera around 2 a.m. Saturday. It was headed eastbound on Highway 90 near Crestview.

After an attempted traffic stop, the car sped off. About a mile later during the pursuit, the driver lost control and crashed into a building at 302 Main Street.

Both the car and building began smoking. OCSO deputies and Crestview police officers went into the smoke-filled building and rescued the two suspects before taking them to a nearby hospital.

Jackson has been charged, and warrants are pending for the second suspect.

Others on the scene to help police were EMS and the Crestview Fire Department.

The fire destroyed the car and the building.