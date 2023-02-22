Warning: Details in this article could be disturbing to some readers

OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Supreme Court denied another appeal by 55-year-old death row inmate Frank A. Walls.

Walls was found guilty and sentenced to death for the 1987 murders of Edward Alger and Ann Peterson in Ocean City, Fla. Walls was 20 years old at the time of the 1988 conviction.

Since the sentencing, Walls has appealed his case multiple times claiming he is intellectually disabled.

Supreme Court Judges have analyzed that Walls never scores below a 70 on any IQ test taken and that his arguments postconviction are not valid.

On Feb. 16, 2023, the Supreme Court again denied his intellectual disability claim and upheld his death penalty sentence.

“Walls asserted that he should receive a new hearing on this issue because a new standard for intellectual disability was set forth after his conviction had become final in 1995 (Wells had previously raised this claim and a hearing was held under the old standard and his claim was rejected). The Florida Supreme Court rejected his new claim and held that the new standard cannot be retroactively applied to him. Therefore, his death sentence has been affirmed once again.” Office of Ginger Bowden Madde, Florida State Attorney

According to the court’s opinion, released by the State Attorney’s office, “Walls broke into a mobile home then occupied by Edward Alger and Ann Peterson. Using curtain cords, Walls tied them up. Alger managed to get loose, and a struggle ensued. Ultimately, Walls tackled Alger, slashed his throat, and then shot him in the head several times – killing him.

“Walls then turned his attention to Peterson, who was at that time helpless and in tears. Though Peterson posed no threat to him, Walls shot her in the head from close range. Peterson began screaming. In response, Walls forced Peterson’s face into a pillow and again shot her in the head from close range. She died as a result of these gunshot wounds.”

In addition to the Alger and Peterson murders, Walls was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for an additional first-degree murder charge dated May 19, 1987.

Walls is serving his sentence at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida.