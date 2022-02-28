OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida State trooper was injured Monday afternoon while sitting on the side of Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County.

According to a Facebook Post from by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the trooper was hit by a box truck while sitting in his car checking on a disabled vehicle.

The Mover Over Law was passed in 2002, which requires drivers to “respect emergency vehicles giving audible or visible signals both en route to emergencies and stationary while assisting emergencies on the side of the road.” Troopers urge residents to switch lanes when a trooper is stationed on the side of the road.

