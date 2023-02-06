OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida State Attorney has announced that the state of Florida will be seeking the death penalty for the man who is accused of killing an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Christmas Eve 2022.

Timothy Price-Williams II is accused of shooting Corporal Ray Hamilton while he was responding to a domestic violence call. Williams is charged with committing first-degree murder.

“Every capital murder case must be evaluated on its own facts to determine if a reasonable jury made up of our citizens could unanimously sentence a defendant to death. It is the most serious penalty available under Florida law, and I approach this responsibility with great thoughtfulness, humility, and a sense of duty to the rule of law,” said State Attorney Ginger Madden. “Defendant Timothy Price-William II’s attack and killing of Corporal Hamilton, while he was performing his duties as a law enforcement officer, was particularly merciless and cruel. My office will ask a jury to sentence him to death.”

WKRG reached out to the attorney Noah Hearn representing Price-Williams II for comment.