NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Power & Light gave $5,000 to help the Okaloosa County School District’s 5th-grade summer programs.

Programs under OCSD include coding, construction, biomedical, automotive, welding, culinary, entrepreneurship, digital design, and cosmetology.

The district said the $5,000 will help support the program in the following ways:

expand camp offerings

support teacher stipends

materials

supplies

purchasing snacks

t-shirts for every camp participant

The summer programs are free to students entering the 5th grade across the district.

“At FPL, we’re committed to helping to develop our next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators,” said Bernard Johnson, FPL’s regional external affairs manager. We are excited to support the District’s summer camp program that provides local students with experiences to help spark their interest in careers that fill critical needs within the workforce.” Superintendent Marcus Chambers stated, “Exposing young students early to gain hands-on experience in one of our CTE pathway programs is a fantastic benefit. As students transition to middle school and enroll in a CTE class, they can build upon a foundation for a future career path.”

For more information, please visit www.okaloosaschools.com.