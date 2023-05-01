OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man found guilty of aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

The release said Joshua Chance Shaw was found guilty of aggravated battery in July 2022 and a possession of a controlled substance in November 2022. Shaw was sentenced to 15 years for the battery charge and five years for the controlled substance charge.

According to the release, Shaw was found “kicking and stomping” on a victim’s head in the middle of a roadway in front of a home. Witnesses were able to get the victim away from Shaw and were able to identify Shaw to law enforcement. The victim suffered permanent injuries because of the attack.

While Shaw was out on bond, he allegedly committed a traffic offense. While stopped, a K-9 alerted law enforcement to the smell of drugs in his vehicle, where they found methamphetamine.