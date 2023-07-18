SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A man the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said ran from a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon was later arrested outside a Shalimar duplex when someone called to report a suspicious person, according to an OCSO Facebook post.

OCSO said the suspect “apparently later took time to celebrate his escape by smoking his suspected crack pipe in his car outside a Shalimar duplex on 4th Street.”

OCSO deputies found the man “laying down in the passenger seat.” The man was checked out by EMS.